Sharon Adler and her four children were not home when a dehumidifier in her basement laundry room caught fire around 2 p.m. on Aug. 27. Her Australian Labradoodle, Lulu, was at home at the time, and firefighters were able to get her out of the house safely.

The small fire was knocked down quickly, but the house suffered extensive smoke damage. Most of the family’s clothing and other things had to be tossed. Adler told the Journal she has been navigating insurance issues, along with the difficulty and expense of finding a short-term rental that would accept their dog.

The fire occurred just as her eldest son and daughter were about to head off to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Their clothing and other accessories for college had to be discarded.

However, in the fire’s aftermath, the community stepped up.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family’s immediate needs has raised $19,545, with much of the support coming from congregants at Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore in Peabody, which the Adlers attend.

The page was set up by Adler’s neighbor to take care of the family’s “immediate needs” while they were displaced for weeks, such as new clothes, items to allow her kids to move into college, food, and daily essentials. Her insurance would not approve a rental until October, Adler said. Her insurance company also balked at paying some of her rent. Finding a place that would accept her dog also proved a challenge.

Adler said she’s now she is looking for a contractor to repair the family’s damaged home while they live in a rental house in Hamilton.

“Eventually, we expect something from insurance,” she told the Journal, “but [we’re] unsure of how long that process takes because it potentially involves subrogation.” Subrogation is the assumption by a third party, such as an insurance company, of another’s legal right to collect a debt.

Adler, a nurse at Boston Medical Center who works as a lactation consultant, said Ner Tamid Rabbi Matan Peled helped spread the word about her plight. Peled had called her because her youngest daughter was due to have her bat mitzvah this year. She told him about what happened and why the event was being put on hold. “He was great,” Adler said of Peled.

Adler received an outpouring of support from the temple community, including notes in the mail and donations to the online fundraiser. “They stepped up in a big way,” Peled said.

“We learned about the GoFundMe page and with Sharon’s permission we published the link and the news in our weekly e-blast,” Ner Tamid President Gary Sparr said in an email. “Subsequently, we took up a collection at our board of directors meeting and used the proceeds to deliver store gift cards.”

On the day of the fire, Wenham firefighters were dispatched to Adler’s home after a neighbor reported an alarm sounding and smoke coming from the chimney, the Wenham Fire Department said on Facebook. Firefighters arrived, saw smoke coming from the home, stretched a line to the basement and found a fire at the bottom of the stairs in the laundry room. The residence sustained extensive smoke damage, said the fire department.

As of mid-November, Adler and her four children – Ephram, 20, Claire, 18, Violet, 16, and Eloise, 12 – were still out of the home. She was not sure when she would be back in the house.

Adler was not at home at the time of the fire because she had gone to pick up Violet, who was working at a farmers’ market in Lynn for The Food Project. After that, they headed to the grocery store when a neighbor called.

“And I picked up the phone,” Adler said, “and she was like, ‘Sharon, your house is on fire!’” Her other three children were not home at the time.

Adler and her daughter raced home and found the street blocked off and three fire trucks on the street. A neighbor who was leaving his house had heard the fire alarm sounding, saw the smoke, and called for help.

“It was a nightmare,” Adler said. But then came the outpouring of support.

People dropped off bedsheets and other dorm necessities, so her kids could head off to school. “In all of this, something amazing happened in that it was my entire neighborhood, my community, they just showed up for me,” Adler said, “in a way that I was astounded by.”

A neighbor, Dana Clayton decided to set up the GoFundMe fundraiser.

“Many in Wenham know Sharon as the kind of person who would step in to help anyone without hesitation,” Clayton wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Now Sharon and her family need that same support.”

Adler said she is grateful for the support. She found herself smiling later, she said, which she found strange.

“I was smiling because I recognized how lucky I am to have as much support as I’ve gotten and I was surprised, I wasn’t sad, I was smiling,” she said, “I think it’s been a reminder of all of the things that are good in the world, and I think I also just needed that reminder.”

Visit the Adlers’ GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/help-sharon-adler-and-kids-after-fire.