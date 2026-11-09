Leanne Owens, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, passed away on November 5, 2026, at the age of 58.

Leanne was the beloved wife of Paul Christopher Owens, with whom she shared nearly 35 years of marriage since their wedding on November 16, 1991. She was the devoted mother of Lily Mykenzie Owens and Maximillian Martin Owens, who were among the greatest joys of her life.

Born on August 20, 1968, Leanne was the cherished daughter of Janice Bette Bluestein Harris Kelley of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and the late Martin Charles Harris. She was also the loving sister of Julie Harris Cheney of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Leanne graduated from Emerson College in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. She went on to build a successful career in the creative industry, serving as Practice Director of Digital & Creative at Beacon Hill. Her intelligence, determination, and creativity were evident in both her professional accomplishments and the relationships she built throughout her career.

Leanne was truly one of a kind. Exceptionally witty, wonderfully sarcastic, and effortlessly funny, she had a remarkable ability to bring laughter into almost any situation. Her sharp sense of humor was matched by her intelligence, compassion, and genuine care for others. She was adventurous, tenacious, and never afraid to speak her mind. Those fortunate enough to know her experienced not only her humor and spirited personality but also her deep empathy, kindness, and unwavering love for the people in her life.

Leanne will be remembered for her quick wit, adventurous spirit, strength of character, and the countless ways she made life brighter for those around her. Her memory will live on through the laughter she inspired, the love she shared, and the lasting impression she made on everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leanne’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care. Donations may be mailed to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.