Yvette (Carmona) Namias, age 104, of Peabody, formerly of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Waltham, entered eternal rest on Oct. 26, 2026.

Yvette was a Holocaust survivor, born in Thessaloniki, Greece. She was the loving daughter of the late Albert and Marguerite Carmona.

She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. Jack Namias; beloved mother of Dr. Albert and Gila Namias and the late Charles Namias and his surviving life partner Debbie Namias; adored grandmother of Dr. Joshua Namias and Dr. Ellen Bubrick, Sarah and Agaton Strom, Jennifer and Greg Bienemann, and Jeffrey Namias; and cherished great grandmother of Maddie, Brooke, Lea, Isaac, Annie, Robbie, and Nora.

Services at the Beth Israel Cemetery 251 Main Street (Route 28), North Reading on Thursday, October 29 at 2:00 PM. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Albert and Gila Namias following the interment on Thursday until 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Congregation Shirat Hayam, or Kaplan Hospice House. For online condolence calls, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.